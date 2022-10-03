Coastline Trust Co Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $232.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.11. The company has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

