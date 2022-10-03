Grimm Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 495.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Grimm has a total market cap of $71,949.07 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009154 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010775 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Grimm Coin Profile
GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
