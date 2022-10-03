Grimm Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 495.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Grimm has a total market cap of $71,949.07 and $8.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grimm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grimm has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grimm alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009154 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010775 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm Coin Profile

GRIMM is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.

Grimm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grimm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grimm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grimm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grimm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grimm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.