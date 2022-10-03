Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0007

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a market cap of $1.09 million and $298.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,224.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.94 or 0.00597875 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.79 or 0.00597391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00251083 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00048308 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,817,631,679 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,540,878 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.