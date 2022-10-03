SafeMoon Inu Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 3rd. SafeMoon Inu has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $10,254.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeMoon Inu has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeMoon Inu Coin Profile

SafeMoon Inu launched on May 9th, 2021. SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeMoon Inu is safemooninu.com.

SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeMoon Inu is a community driven meme & gaming token. The Anti-PaperHand system distributes 2% of every transaction to holders. This incentivizes all hodlers and rewards people that stay on board. The upcoming play-to-earn metaverse gaming platform SMI Play with in-game NFTs will offer additional rewards for SMI token holders.”

