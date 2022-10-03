Head to Head Contrast: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) versus Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) and Sigyn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SIGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

OrthoPediatrics has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigyn Therapeutics has a beta of -1.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OrthoPediatrics and Sigyn Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sigyn Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 35.46%. Sigyn Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 365.00%. Given Sigyn Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sigyn Therapeutics is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 10.04 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -76.90 Sigyn Therapeutics N/A N/A -$3.01 million ($0.09) -2.22

Sigyn Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OrthoPediatrics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigyn Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Sigyn Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37% Sigyn Therapeutics N/A -3,811.83% -432.46%

Summary

OrthoPediatrics beats Sigyn Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Sigyn Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage therapeutic technology company. It offers Sigyn Therapy, a blood purification technology to overcome the limitations of previous drugs and devices to treat life-threatening inflammatory disorders, including sepsis, the cause of hospital deaths. The company also engages in evaluating the Sigyn Therapy to address various therapeutic targets, including endotoxin; peptidoglycan and lipoteichoic acid; viral pathogens; hepatic toxins; CytoVesicles; and tumor necrosis factor alpha, interleukin-1 beta, and interleukin 6, which are pro-inflammatory cytokines. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California.

