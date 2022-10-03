Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, September 5th.
In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Patrick Brindle sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total value of $300,762.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,980.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $53.49 on Monday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.68.
Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Lithium will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.
Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.
