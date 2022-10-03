CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Downgraded by Stephens

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.10.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $66.02 on Monday. CarMax has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.30.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total transaction of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,744,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in CarMax by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

