Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $218.00 to $232.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.06.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $200.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $236.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $224.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.06 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 110.91% and a negative return on equity of 204.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -8 EPS for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 5,349 shares of company stock worth $1,033,073 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.