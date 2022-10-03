Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $36.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Summit Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Summit Materials to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Summit Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

NYSE SUM opened at $23.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $631.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

