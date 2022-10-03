JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.55.

New Relic Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $57.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. New Relic has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other New Relic news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,072,063.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,063.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,651,228. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in New Relic by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Relic by 57.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Recommended Stories

