Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accolade from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.03.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $11.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $813.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Accolade has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $43.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 217.6% during the second quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 17.5% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Further Reading

