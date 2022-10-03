Insider Buying: ITV plc (LON:ITV) Insider Buys 4,244 Shares of Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Mary Harris purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £2,376.64 ($2,871.73).
ITV Price Performance
Shares of LON ITV opened at GBX 58.78 ($0.71) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 520.73. ITV plc has a 52 week low of GBX 53.97 ($0.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 127.19 ($1.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.
ITV Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.32%. ITV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About ITV
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
