Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI) Insider Buys £29,700 in Stock

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Rating) insider Wee-Li Hee acquired 5,000 shares of Pacific Horizon Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 594 ($7.18) per share, with a total value of £29,700 ($35,886.90).

PHI opened at GBX 582.51 ($7.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £534.51 million and a PE ratio of 3,261.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 633.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 661.33. Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 580 ($7.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 954 ($11.53).

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.

