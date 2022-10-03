Amanda Blanc Acquires 25,704 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($120,817.50).
Aviva Price Performance
AV opened at GBX 388.20 ($4.69) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,882.00. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.
Aviva Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
