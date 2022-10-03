Amanda Blanc Acquires 25,704 Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV) Stock

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2022

Aviva plc (LON:AVGet Rating) insider Amanda Blanc purchased 25,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 389 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £99,988.56 ($120,817.50).

Aviva Price Performance

AV opened at GBX 388.20 ($4.69) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 421.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,882.00. Aviva plc has a 12-month low of GBX 341.92 ($4.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 606.58 ($7.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 490 ($5.92) to GBX 520 ($6.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.04) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aviva from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 510 ($6.16) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Aviva from GBX 553 ($6.68) to GBX 555 ($6.71) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 520.63 ($6.29).

About Aviva



Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

