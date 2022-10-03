Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 413 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in CSX by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in CSX by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in CSX by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $26.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $26.61 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CSX to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

