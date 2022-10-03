Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 224 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 243,469 shares of company stock valued at $54,068,982. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $220.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.22. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $168.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

