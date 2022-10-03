Truist Financial Corp Has $106.43 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 633,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.21% of HCA Healthcare worth $106,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $183.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $206.58 and its 200 day moving average is $210.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a report on Sunday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

