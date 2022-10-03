Truist Financial Corp Sells 33,354 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,077,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,354 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.97% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $75,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 23,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter valued at about $777,000.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $66.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.10. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

