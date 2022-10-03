Truist Financial Corp Buys 116,450 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,450 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.19% of American Electric Power worth $93,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 1,288.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

