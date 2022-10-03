Truist Financial Corp Has $97.61 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,171,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Amdocs worth $97,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 1st quarter worth $104,410,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,489 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $48,709,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 10,324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 552,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,004,000 after purchasing an additional 546,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 289.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 496,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $79.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.45. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $90.77.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

