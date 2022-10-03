C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Short Interest Update

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,980,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 12,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. C3.ai has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $53.82.

Insider Activity

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 363,926 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,813.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,619,813.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,331 shares of company stock worth $1,293,848. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 541,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 188,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 138,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.