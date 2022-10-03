Short Interest in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Drops By 5.6%

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 16,120,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGY opened at $19.81 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $484.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.39%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

