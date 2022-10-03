DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 73,700 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NASDAQ DLHC opened at $12.27 on Monday. DLH has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.20.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $66.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DLH will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 29.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 403,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,639,000 after purchasing an additional 92,020 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DLH by 364.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 79,808 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the first quarter valued at about $683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DLH by 21.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 135,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DLH by 21.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. The company offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

