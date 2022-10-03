DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 550,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 348,012 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,830,000 after acquiring an additional 614,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

DPCS stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

