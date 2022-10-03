Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Short Interest Down 5.7% in September

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $33.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.32. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $32.95 and a 12 month high of $47.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 79.82% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Main Street Capital

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 7.7% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 56,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Main Street Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

