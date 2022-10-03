Short Interest in DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Declines By 5.6%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,930,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 5,220,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 422,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 8,204.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 96,650 shares in the last quarter. Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,343,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on DICE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE stock opened at $20.28 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

