Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Short Interest Update

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the August 31st total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLNG shares. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $33.50 to $35.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Golar LNG Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $24.92 on Monday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $30.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Golar LNG had a net margin of 133.25% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $66.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

