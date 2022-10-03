LVW Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.40.

Shares of NSC opened at $209.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average is $245.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $209.59 and a fifty-two week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

