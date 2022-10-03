Short Interest in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Decreases By 5.7%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the August 31st total of 14,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel acquired 439,708 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,310,282.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, CMO Stacey Epstein sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $237,491.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 108,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,692.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leaders 3 Gp Associates Accel bought 439,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.66 per share, with a total value of $6,446,119.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,658,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,310,282.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,626,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,932,894 and have sold 30,370 shares valued at $454,162. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its stake in Freshworks by 72.3% in the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Freshworks by 22.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,424,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after acquiring an additional 636,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Freshworks by 13.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,105,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,835,000 after buying an additional 356,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $12.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $121.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 68.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Freshworks to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

