Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 1,010 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 413,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 35,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $87.31 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

