MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lowered by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET opened at $60.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.