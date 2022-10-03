The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,981 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 17.9% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 121,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.8% in the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 34,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 377,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,660,000 after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.92.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

