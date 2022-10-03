PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $728,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,266 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,954,000 after buying an additional 19,398 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 710,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $110,078,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 124,850 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $179.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

