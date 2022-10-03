Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 233,084 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Thor Industries by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

