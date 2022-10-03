Short Interest in Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Declines By 14.4%

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kairos Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:KAIR opened at $9.95 on Monday. Kairos Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kairos Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KAIR. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its holdings in Kairos Acquisition by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Kairos Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.