Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) to Outperform

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 47.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.59.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Trading Down 2.8 %

XM stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.54. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $48.28.

Institutional Trading of Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Qualtrics International by 68.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.