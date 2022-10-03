Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,767 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $110,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

TPH stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.10 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

