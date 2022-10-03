Savant Capital LLC Purchases 454 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 10,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 914.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.54.

NYSE MPC opened at $99.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.61 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

