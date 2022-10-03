Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $80.72 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.