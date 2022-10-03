Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.