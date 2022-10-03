Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

NYSE:BAC opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $242.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

