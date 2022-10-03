Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 10,746 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 51,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 524,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $36.36 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.97 and a one year high of $53.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.