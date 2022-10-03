Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $187.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.57 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

