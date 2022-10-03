Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,111 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 171.6% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 5,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $78.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.05. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $78.87 and a 12 month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.