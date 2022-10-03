Savant Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWN. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $128.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.82. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

