Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock opened at $284.34 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.69 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.79. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

