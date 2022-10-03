Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $91.58 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

