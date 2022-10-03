Savant Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 484.1% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $45.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $45.09 and a one year high of $65.79.

