Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Chartist Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $60.53 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $83.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.66.

