Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the August 31st total of 4,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMBP shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 207,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,000. 18.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AMBP stock opened at $4.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -161.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 89.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -2,665.78%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

